Lionel Messi would not play the rest of the Qualifiers to Qatar 2022, Argentina, Colombia | National teams

The accounts of the Colombia National Team in the 2022 World Cup Qualifying auction do not admit mistakes: you have to add the 6 points in Barranquilla against Peru and Bolivia and win in one of the visits to Argentina and Venezuela without losing in the other. Hard? But it was known since November …

With 17 points, fourth place in the standings, which gives direct space, is fragile: they are the same from Peru and just one more than Uruguay and Chile … even Bolivia is only two units away.

Success then, as the coaches say, will be in the details, in taking advantage of every advantage to make a difference and add, whenever possible, by three. That is why the not minor issue that a rival loses a key man can be a reason for optimism.

According to the information that comes from Argentina, the rival of Colombia on February 1 as a visitor, captain Lionel Messi would be removed from the last matches of the Qualifiers, in view of the fact that his team already secured the mathematical classification to the Cup and apart from him he needs to establish himself at PSG, where he has failed to justify his bombastic hiring.

“La Pulga had a talk with the team of the selected team, who proposed giving him a break for these matches. However, the Rosario did not want to give definitions on the subject at this time; he prefers to wait until the date of the matches approaches and make his decision based on his physical condition and the opinion of his club, PSG ”, revealed TyC Sports about the plan of the 10 in these last duels of Argentina.

“With the Argentine team already classified for Qatar 2022, the possibility that new names will be added to the team increases,” the newspaper ‘La Nación’ reported in turn, which makes it clear that the left-hander is considering not playing so as not to saturate his schedule and address other priorities.

It does not mean that this is why Argentina is an easy opponent, that in the end none are in the tight South American qualifiers. But it does make a difference that the captain is not on the field and those small details are what Colombia must exploit if it wants to join the next World Cup event.