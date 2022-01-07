Liverpool and Newcastle, with the money to sign Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz is one of the names that sounds the most these days in the European transfer market. The excellent 2021 of the Colombian aroused the interest of large clubs from the traveling continent, including some from the Premier League such as Liverpool and Newcastle, the new millionaire after being acquired by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

In the European press there are conflicting versions regarding the future of the Porto end, as some point out that the Reds would be close to closing their signing for just over 70 million euros (60 million pounds), although his release clause is valued at 80, and others say that there are no formal offers yet, despite having convinced Jürgen Klopp in the Champions League group stage matches.

What is clear is that both English clubs have the financial capacity to sign the star of the Colombian National Team. This was confirmed by the study carried out by Kieran Maguire, professor of football finance at the University of Liverpool, to Daily mail. In this he states that Tottenham is the club that can invest the most money without violating the Financial Fair Play rules (400 million pounds).

In second place appears Liverpool, which could invest 273 million pounds without exceeding the limits of the Financial Fair Play and the new owners allow Newcastle to have an investment capacity of 166 million, a figure that can increase from commercial agreements such as the sponsorship of the stadium, sports complex and official clothing.

But nevertheless, none of the clubs will spend those sums, as this may affect the financial capacity for the summer transfer window and for the next few years. This applies especially to Magpies, who are looking for reinforcements to avoid their descent., but in the middle of the year they will go for consolidated players to build a first level squad.