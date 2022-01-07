Luis Gerardo Méndez burst into tears and seeks to raise awareness after the death of his father by Covid-19 | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Luis Gerardo Méndez is one of the most renowned actors in Mexican cinema, Despite being one of the public’s favorites, 2021 brought him difficult moments with the loss of his father.

It was through his Instagram account that the Mexican artist shared a photograph in which he can be seen with his face totally down and sad, as if he had just stopped crying.

In the post Luis Gerardo revealed that at that moment they had just given him the news that his father would have to be intubated, in February of last year and unfortunately the Covid-19 took his life.

The actor revealed that the doctor would have given them a 20% probability to succeed, but it was a very difficult three weeks for him and his family, which in the end did not obtain the desired result.

Omicron is already everywhere and as we have seen in other countries, this will be the largest wave of infections. And although we hear that the symptoms are mild, this is in people who have been vaccinated or who already had a previous infection. This variant will infect hundreds of thousands more in the country and sadly there will be more deaths. The vast majority of patients requiring hospitalization are not vaccinated. This is my story and it doesn’t have to be yours. Get vaccinated, and if you are already eligible, take your booster and let’s continue to take care of each other, ”he wrote in the publication.

Luis Gerardo Méndez his The objective was to create awareness in his followers, so that they go to get vaccinated and prevent more infections in the country and of course prevent more close people from dying.

His fans sent their expressions of affection and support to the story so personal that he made known publicly: “I love you”, “everyone to get vaccinated”, “your message must reach those who are still in denial”, “I send you a big hug” are some of the comments.

Luis Gerardo Mendéz arrives in Hollywood

The producer, who is also a producer, came to theaters with “Medios Hermanos”, a comedy about the success that a businessman had over his father’s illness, who would have disappeared, but the young man travels to the United States to discover the truth.

“It is the first film I have produced in the United States with a studio like Focus Features, they made my favorite films in my twenties, it was very satisfying to develop a project with them, it is something I never imagined. This film is a love letter to parents, siblings, and half-siblings; it also speaks of empathy in a very special way ”, expressed the producer.