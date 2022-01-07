Luis Gerardo Méndez is moved when talking about the death of his father by COVID-19: “He did not reach the vaccine”

Like millions of people around the world, the actor Luis Gerardo Mendez has lost a family member at the hands of Covid-19 for not having been vaccinated. It was about his father, whom he fondly remembers and whom he uses as an example to make a call to the population and get vaccinated.

With a heartbreaking message the protagonist of “Club de Cuervos” was honest like never before about the great pain he experienced ten months ago, when his father died of coronavirus. He recalled how he lived the duel after learning that his father was going to be intubated after his health deteriorated.

“I took this photo the night they told me my father would be intubated. I have never cried so much in my life. The doctor told us he had a 20% chance of succeeding“, Luis Gerardo said. “Actually that night I knew I was never going to see him smile again. 3 weeks later he lost the battle against COVID. 10 months ago, he did not reach the vaccine, “he added in his message.

After sharing the sad outcome of his father, Méndez took advantage of his platform to make a call to Mexicans not to throw away the opportunity they have to get vaccinated, something that millions, including his father, could not do.

“This is my story and it doesn’t have to be yours. Get vaccinated, and if you are already eligible, take your booster and let’s continue to take care of each other. Remember that the vaccine is not only for you, it is for everyone. For the community. For our country, which has one of the highest COVID fatality rates in the world, ”said the famous.

“Ómicron is already everywhere and as we have seen in other countries, this will be the largest wave of infections. And although we hear that the symptoms are mild, this is in people vaccinated or who already had a previous infection, “he said.

It may interest you:

Luis Gerardo Méndez applauds the opening of the Hollywood Academy with Latinos

Luis Gerardo Méndez reveals that his father died of COVID-19: “He got infected while doing his job”

The best of Luis Gerardo Méndez on Netflix