Luis Suárez would leave Atlético de Madrid to go to MLS

The european market continues to move in the early days of 2022, as well as the rumors, which already put various types of equipment in football players, above all, those that end contract in June. One of those I would change of scene when the season ends is Luis Suarez, who would leave Atlético de Madrid to get to soccer in the United States.

According to the Italian media, Corrielle dello Sport, the former Barcelona striker wants to put an end to his career in Europe, after going through teams such as Ajax, Groningen and Liverpool, in which he proved to be a powerful striker with a goal.

Another factor would be seek to dispute many minutes. Suárez knows that he is not an indisputable one for Cholo Simeone, of whom he has complained on some occasions for changing him in games, so wants to be in a team where he is a key piece.

More rumors about the future of the Uruguayan

Nothing is written and, although the incorporation of the Pistolero to the MLS sounds very strong, it also Rumors have arisen that place him in some Italian team, such as Juventus, entering the operation that would take Morata to Barcelona.

On the other hand, there are some sources that indicate that is waiting that his friend and former partner, the Argentine Lionel Messi, too decide to go to MLS to try to share a wardrobe in the United States again. The only sure thing is that you do not feel comfortable in Madrid, so more information about it could come out soon.

