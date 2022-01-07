Marcelo Michel Leaño asked for the support of the Chivas fans

Chivas this almost ready for debut at the Clausura 2022 before him Mazatlan FC and he will do it in a not very pleasant environment: the fans are upset by lack of reinforcements and results, so the rojiblanco coach, Marcelo Michel Leaño sent the message that today the team needs them and that they will end all the skepticism that is around.

In his first conference in 2022, the Guadalajara strategist pointed out that the year has already started and that the “would have” are part of the past.

“I want to say something to the fans on time: this has already started, and from now on they have to end there would be, really let’s hit it with everything, let’s fight her and let’s turn all the skeptics, I am convinced, we are going to show that this team can always do more than the individuals, the family is in good times and in bad times ”, he said.

The rojiblanca fans were deluded with signings the size of Luis Romo and Rodolfo Pizarro, but so far only Roberto Alvarado arrived and who will be low for the debut against Mazatlán FC for testing positive for Covid-19.

“If I have learned something in these 3 years that I have been at the institution, it is that Chiva Nation is a familyThat is why we are called Chiva Hermanos, with the family you get angry, you yell at yourself, you argue, but when it is time to go out to the streets to earn a living you know that you have your family, we will never stop believing, we will never give up a single second to fight each game and that people feel represented, we will never stop believing in what we are building, “he added.

Such the annoyance of the hobby that in social networks have manifested and asked not to attend Akron Stadium and neither do you buy the products of the rojiblanco club.

“In relation to the annoyance of the hobby, is that It’s in your right to be like this, we are not going no way to shield us, we have not been able to give them the results that they expect and deserve, we have to work more, because we are indebted to the fans, I understand, and the reality is that I said it very clearly, one of the objectives that Amaury, Ricardo and I have, who work together and what we have learned is that if someone arrives, it must be of proven quality and with characteristics that make the club perform, “he mentioned.