Marco Fabián appeared this Thursday registered in the squad of a Liga MX team

This Thursday, December 6, the teams of the MX League they registered each of their footballers in the competition database. In Chivas de Guadalajara the inclusion of Paolo Yrizar after the former player of Sinaloa Dorados was presented by the CD Tapatío, of the Expansion League MX.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

However, the biggest surprise of the day also had to do with an element related to the Herd: Marco Fabian. The Mexican midfielder appeared in the records of the Juárez FC despite not having any contractual link with the border team that is led by Ricardo Ferretti.

The curious image was echoed in social networks and everyone began to speculate that the ‘Braves’ would have made a new offer to Fabian to remain in their ranks. However, this is very far from reality and the truth is that the former Chivas is without a team and with the illusion of playing again.

“Totally (I would sacrifice money). That’s where the desire I have to return to football comes in. I have been in talks. The commitment I have to return to play concerns all aspects. (Being a free player) is a privilege that I have never had. earlier in my career. Today I am totally free, they do not have to pay a peso for me and the salary situation today is not my priority. The money I put aside “, the player commented in days past.

And it is that after publicly announcing his return to the pitch after a few years full of ups and downs, there was speculation about his return to Chivas for this Clausura 2022, a possibility that was dismissed from the rojiblanco club considering that the stage of the born in Jalisco with Chivas is over.