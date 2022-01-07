María Chacón heats Instagram showing a great body with a bikini that barely covers the most intimate

Maria Chacon He continues to impress his more than 994 thousand Instagram fans thanks to his shapely figure and the daring that he overflows when posing for the camera.

On this occasion, the Mexican actress did her thing and took the opportunity to show that tempting body that keeps in perfect shape at 30 years of age, through four postcards where she appears sheathed with a bikini that barely covers the most intimate parts of her anatomy due to how tiny the garment is in the groin part.

“A lil tropical monkey 🐒🌴”, he wrote in the photos that have generated hundreds of compliments and more than 186 thousand ‘likes’.

“You are the most beautiful thing I have seen since I met you on the soap operas ‘Code fame’ and ‘Alegrijes y rebujos’ !! ❤️ ”,“ Beautiful thing 🌹😍 ”and“ Spectacular body 👏🔥 ”, are some of the comments left to the young woman.

(Swipe to see all postcards)

María Chacón usually uses all kinds of hot swimsuits that undoubtedly favor you so that your attributes are worthy of admiration.

Here we leave you some with whom this beauty has stolen breath several times in the popular social network.

You may also like:

Britney Spears takes her clothes off completely on Instagram and poses in front of the camera

Roberto Palazuelos threatens to sue journalist Lydia Cacho for defamation and slander

Cardi B says her baby is already talking at just four months