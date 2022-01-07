Mass contagion! ‘Pep’ Guardiola and 7 Manchester City players tested positive for Covid-19

Not to believe it. Manchester City I report this morning a massive contagion of Covid 19. Through an official statement, the institution reported that ‘Pep’ Guardiola and seven players from the first team will not be present in the match against Swindon Town for the FA Cup for having tested positive for Coronavirus.

