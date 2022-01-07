Mass contagion! ‘Pep’ Guardiola and 7 Manchester City players tested positive for Covid-19

Not to believe it. Manchester City I report this morning a massive contagion of Covid 19. Through an official statement, the institution reported that ‘Pep’ Guardiola and seven players from the first team will not be present in the match against Swindon Town for the FA Cup for having tested positive for Coronavirus.

Likewise, the English institution also reported that 14 of its workers tested positive for Covid 19. So it will be their turn, for now, to quarantine until they test negative.

Despite the massive contagion, the ‘Cityzens’ duel will not be suspended. A different case than what happened with the Boxing Day matches: Liverpool-Leeds, Leicester-Tottenham, Manchester United-Brighton, Brentford-Southampton, Watford-Crystal Palace and West Ham-Norwich.

Radical measure

In the face of massive infections by Covid-19 Across Europe, the Premier League is evaluating playing matches and all competitions in the UK without an audience. This, with the sole objective of stopping the spread of the virus.