Meet Matteo Martin, Ricky Martin’s 13-year-old son

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old received the year in her hometown of Puerto Rico along with her husband Jwan yosef and the couple’s four children, Matteo, Valentino, Renn and Lucía. From there he shared photos for his fans on his Instagram account where he accumulates more than 16 million followers from all latitudes.

The truth is Ricky Martin He is a very present father and is proud of his children. The two oldest are twins, Valetino and Matteo and they are 13 years old, the first wants to be a youtuber and the second an artist. “Matteo likes the arts more, and Valentino is going to spend his life in front of the screen because he wants to be the best youtuber in the world,” said the singer in a recent press release.

