Meet Matteo Martin, Ricky Martin’s 13-year-old son

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old received the year in her hometown of Puerto Rico along with her husband Jwan yosef and the couple’s four children, Matteo, Valentino, Renn and Lucía. From there he shared photos for his fans on his Instagram account where he accumulates more than 16 million followers from all latitudes.

Ricky Martin. Source: instagram @ricky_martin

The truth is Ricky Martin He is a very present father and is proud of his children. The two oldest are twins, Valetino and Matteo and they are 13 years old, the first wants to be a youtuber and the second an artist. “Matteo likes the arts more, and Valentino is going to spend his life in front of the screen because he wants to be the best youtuber in the world,” said the singer in a recent press release.

Ricky and Matteo. Source: Terra file

“Many people say young children need stability. I think that we are their stability. If we are close to them, they feel safe and protected regardless of the roller coaster they are experiencing. They are by our side. They grew up in this madness , we are going to protect them, “he added. Ricky Martin.

Matteo Martin. Source: tik tok

Both Matteo and Valentino are entering the stage of adolescence that is complicated in itself, and the problem will be accentuated because they are famous, therefore both Ricky Martin Like her husband, Jwan Yosef, they closely monitor it, they upload it to social networks, especially to Tik Tok to evaluate the type of exposure they handle.

For the moment, Ricky Martin affirms that he does not want to add more children to the family “adoption is a chance and it is beautiful, but unfortunately for gay men it is very difficult to adopt in other countries. There are times when I want ten more children, and then there are those mornings where everyone is crying and I say, ‘Ok, we’re fine with a family of six.’