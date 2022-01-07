Mexico: car with ten bodies left in front of the Zacatecas state government

Drafting

Image source, Reuters Caption, The police in Zacatecas took control of the area in front of the Government Palace, where the gray Mazada was found with the bodies inside.

Two people were arrested in Mexico after the discovery of ten bodies inside a car in the central state of Zacatecas.

The discovery happened after an abandoned car in the central square, in front of the historic governor’s palace, aroused the suspicions of the authorities.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Three Kings Day, a man was seen descend and run of a parked Mazda truck, where the bodies were found.

David Monreal, governor of Zacatecas, confirmed the arrest of the two individuals on social media.

According to the newspaper El Universal, the detainees are alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, who took them to that place in the state capital in retaliation for the operations of the federal forces.

“They inform me of a truck that they came to leave here, in front of the Government Palace,” he commented on the crime in a message.

The information came through a communication to the 911 emergency system that referred to a Mazada CX3 truck.

“A man got out of the car and headed for the Las Campanas alley, leaving the unit abandoned, for which support was requested from the authorities in the place,” said the Ministry of Public Security and Citizen Protection.

The Zacatecas Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the bodies correspond to eight men and two women, “apparently beaten and injured”Monreal added.

The governor did not want to give more details of the detainees so as not to affect the process of the investigation that the prosecution has initiated.

The Mexican Ministry of Security confirmed the dispatch of personnel to assist with the investigation by local authorities.

For years, Mexico has suffered from high levels of violence and a rising murder rate.

“Cursed inheritance”

Image source, Getty Images Caption, In Ciudad Cuauhtémoc, Zacatecas, 10 bodies were found hanging from a bridge in November 2021.

The state of Zacatecas has also seen the rise of violence linked to territorial wars between gangs of drug traffickers that operate in the area, attracted by the routes to the north of the country.

The drug traffickers proudly display their power, including the display of the bodies of their victims in public places.

According to state authorities, in 2020 Zacatecas registered nearly 1,200 murders, a figure that rose to 1,700 the following year.

Responding in a video from the public square where the truck was located, Monreal acknowledged that insecurity is the main challenge facing the state and promised to attack the problem.

He assured that since last year the presence of the National Guard and the Secretariat of National Defense in the entity was reinforced “which has brought an improvement in security and the reduction of homicides,” he said.

“Little by little we are going to recover our peace, (…) what we received was a cursed inheritance, the issue of security is the subject of issues and I keep saying that security is no longer a matter of State to be a matter of all, “he concluded.