Mexico: car with ten bodies left in front of the Zacatecas state government

The police in Zacatecas remove the car in which the bodies were found

The police in Zacatecas took control of the area in front of the Government Palace, where the gray Mazada was found with the bodies inside.

Two people were arrested in Mexico after the discovery of ten bodies inside a car in the central state of Zacatecas.

The discovery happened after an abandoned car in the central square, in front of the historic governor’s palace, aroused the suspicions of the authorities.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Three Kings Day, a man was seen descend and run of a parked Mazda truck, where the bodies were found.

David Monreal, governor of Zacatecas, confirmed the arrest of the two individuals on social media.

