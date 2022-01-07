Michel Leaño prefers logs, blocks reinforcements and justifies it

Marcelo Michel Leaño would ask to have a short squad in Chivas.

January 07, 2022 12:33 hs

Chivas begins its participation in the 2022 Clausura tournament this Sunday when it receives Mazatlán at the Akron Stadium, and it will do so without having added more reinforcements than Roberto Alvarado and Paolo Yrizar, who was registered as a new forward of Chivas against Liga MX.

Despite the annoyance of the fans due to the lack of signings that suggest that the performance of Chivas it will be better than the two previous tournaments in which they did not qualify for the league, Marcelo Michel Leaño would have a poor justification in such a situation.

According to Record, within the philosophy of Marcelo Michel Leaño There is the idea of ​​not having an extensive squad so as not to leave anyone out of the call for the games, however, it would have fewer possibilities to give variants to the team and it would reduce competitiveness in some positions, something that the coach does not see from that manner.

How many players will Chivas have at Clausura 2022

According to the list that Liga MX published on its official page, Chivas It will have 23 players, 3 of them goalkeepers, so they will have a very fair squad in the face of possible losses due to Covid that could appear in the first days of the tournament, since Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltrán and Paolo Yrizar They tested positive in the last test they were given according to Fox Sports.