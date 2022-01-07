Miley Cyrus flirts with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian gets upset | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- A few days after the start of the new year, Miley Cyrus became the center of attention of thousands of followers and the international press after having gained a new enemy whom everyone fears.

This is Kim Kardashian, who recently stopped following her on social networks just after the interpreter of “The Climb” appeared with Pete Davidson on “The Tonight Show” to announce the New Years Eve special that took place in Miami.

The news began to circulate with more force on the account of @mileyedition, where his fans try to post all kinds of updates about Cyrus, so they did not want to ignore that the Kanye West’s ex-wife gave him an ‘unfollow’ from Instagram.

It should be remembered that both Miley Cyrus and Pete Davison starred in a very intimate moment during their participation in the program hosted by Jimmy Fallon, because celebrities were announcing the Christmas special when they also actress began singing “It Should Have Been Me” by Yvonne Fair.

Pete Davidson, how are you going to do this to me? / It should have been me / In that Lamborghini coming out of that nice restaurant. I want to see a movie in Staten Island / It should have been me, ‘”he intoned on television.









The lyrics were modified a bit to make reference to the date Davidson took Kim Kardashian on a visit to the west coast, in addition to the occasion when the cameras captured the couple having dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant, and then fleeing the press in the socialite’s black Lamborghini SUV.

While the comedian began 2022 in the special with Miley Cyrus, his possible girlfriend was at his mansion in Los Angeles in the company of their children.

However, currently the happy couple are enjoying a romantic and amazing vacations in the Bahamas.