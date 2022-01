Ministry of Public Health: Cuba reports 1,429 positive cases for COVID-19 ›Information from Minsap› Granma

At the close of yesterday, January 5, 10,677 patients were admitted, 6,200 suspects, 674 under surveillance and 3,803 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 28,791 samples were made for surveillance during the day, resulting in 1,429 positive samples. The country accumulates 11,798,713 samples carried out and 970,567 positive.

Of the total number of cases (1,429): 1,280 were contacts of confirmed cases; 92 with source of infection abroad; 57 without a specified source of infection. Of the 1,429 cases diagnosed, 783 were female and 646 male.

18.8% (270) of the 1,429 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 134,653 that represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 1,429 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (287), from 20 to 39 years old (505), from 40 to 59 years old (419), 60 and over (218).

Residence by province and municipalities of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 251 cases

Consolación del Sur: 23 (22 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Guane: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

La Palma: 18 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Los Palacios: 14 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mantua: 6 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 4 without a specified source of infection)

Minas de Matahambre: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pinar del Río: 124 (123 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

San Juan and Martínez: 23 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Luis: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sandino: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Viñales: 15 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mugwort: 56 cases

Artemis: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Bahía Honda: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Bauta: 8 (7 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection).

Caimito: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Candelaria: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Guanajay: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Güira de Melena: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Mariel: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

San Antonio de los Baños: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases).

San Cristóbal: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Havana: 95 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cattlemen: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Centro Habana: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cerro: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cotorro: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

October 10: 13 (11 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Guanabacoa: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

East Havana: 8 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported)

Old Havana: 4 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

La Lisa: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Marianao: 4 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Beach: 9 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 4 imported)

Plaza de la Revolución: 5 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Rule: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Miguel del Padrón: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Mayabeque: 64 cases

Batabanó: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güines: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jaruco: 9 (8 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Early morning: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nueva Paz: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Quivicán: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San José de las Lajas: 17 (15 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Saint Nicholas of Bari: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Norte: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Killings: 166 cases

Cárdenas: 22 (12 contacts of confirmed cases and 10 imported)

Ciénaga De Zapata: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Colon: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Jagüey Grande: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jovellanos: 32 (31 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Los Arabos: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Martí: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Matanzas: 67 (63 contacts of confirmed cases and 4 imported)

Pedro Betancourt: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Perico: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Unión De Reyes: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 126 cases

Abreus: 12 (11 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Aguada de Pasajeros: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cienfuegos: 55 (54 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Crosses: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cumanayagua: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Lajas: 22 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Palmira: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Rhodes: 27 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Villa Clara: 113 cases

Caibarién: 13 (6 contacts of confirmed cases, 3 imported and 4 without a specified source of infection)

Camajuaní: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cifuentes: 2 (1 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Corralillo: 14 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Crossroads: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manicaragua: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Placetas: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Quemado de Güines: 10 (8 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection)

Remedies: 12 (1 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Sagua la Grande: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Clara: 38 (36 contacts of confirmed cases, 1 imported and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Santo Domingo: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spíritus: 33 cases

Cabaiguán: 21 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Promotion: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jatibonico: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spíritus: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Trinidad: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yaguajay: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Ávila: 70 cases

Baraguá: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Bolivia: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Chambas: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Ciego de Ávila: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Ciro Redondo: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Florence: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Majagua: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Morón: 30 (14 contacts of confirmed cases and 16 imported).

Camaguey: 163 cases

Camagüey: 65 (61 contacts of confirmed cases and 4 imported).

Céspedes: 20 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Esmeralda: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Florida: 12 (11 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Guáimaro: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Mines: 11 (10 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Najasa: 4 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Nuevitas: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Santa Cruz del Sur: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Sibanicú: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Sierra de Cubitas: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Slopes: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Las Tunas: 102 cases

Amancio: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Colombia: 2 (1 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Jobabo: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 60 (59 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Majibacoa: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manatee: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Menéndez: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Puerto Padre: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 88 cases

Báguanos: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Banes: 7 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Cacocum: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Calixto García: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Gibara: 21 (18 contacts of confirmed cases, 2 imported and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Holguín: 34 (23 contacts of confirmed cases, 6 imported and 5 without a specified source of infection)

Mayarí: 1 (imported)

Rafael Freyre: 10 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 7 imported)

Urbano Noris: 8 (7 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Santiago de Cuba: 32 cases

Nick: 1 (imported)

Santiago de Cuba: 30 (10 contacts of confirmed cases, 2 imported and 18 without a specified source of infection)

Second Front: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Granma: 13 cases

Bayamo: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Guise: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Jiguaní: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Manzanillo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Guantanamo: 39 cases

Baracoa: 28 (20 contacts of confirmed cases and 8 without a specified source of infection).

Guantánamo: 10 (5 contacts of confirmed cases, 1 imported and 4 without a specified source of infection).

Imías: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality: 18 cases (12 contacts of confirmed cases, 1 imported and 5 without a specified source of infection

Of the 970 thousand 567 patients diagnosed with the disease, 3 thousand 803 of them 3 thousand 772 with stable clinical evolution remain hospitalized. 8,325 deaths accumulate (1 in the day), fatality of 0.86% against 1.85% in the world and 2.25% in the Americas; two evacuees, 55 returned to their countries, on the day there were 430 discharges, 958 thousand 382 recovered patients accumulate (98.7%). 31 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive care, of which 6 are critical and 25 are seriously ill.

On the day it was reported 1 deceased patient. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to his family and friends.

Residence by province of the deceased patient:

Las Tunas: 1 deceased

Deceased by age groups:

Between 70 and 79: 1

Distribution by sex:

Female: 1

Main comorbidities:

Arterial hypertension

Ischemic heart disease

Bronchial asthma

Prostrate for generalized osteoarthritis

Until January 05, 191 countries and 32 territories with COVID-19 cases are reported, it amounts to 296 million 397 thousand 844 confirmed cases (+ 1 million 841 thousand 937) with 34 million 484 thousand 276 active cases and 5 million 477 thousand 738 deaths (+ 6 thousand 557) for a fatality of 1.85% (-0.01).

In the Americas region, 108 million 722 thousand 631 confirmed cases are reported (+ 824 thousand 667), 36.68% of the total cases reported in the world, with 17 million 332 thousand 644 active cases and 2 million 443 thousand 554 deaths (+ 1,780) for a fatality of 2.25% (-0.01).