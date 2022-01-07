Mobile sports betting in NY starts weekend

Mobile sports betting comes to New York.

The state gambling commission announced Thursday that four of the nine mobile sports betting operators selected in November have been approved to accept bets as of Saturday morning.

The announcement gave the go-ahead to Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive.

The New York State Gaming Commission said the other five – Wynn Interactive, Resorts World, BallyBet, BetMGM and PointsBet – are in the process of meeting legal and regulatory requirements and will be approved when met.

Several upstate casinos began allowing in-person sports betting in 2019, but the drive to tap into the more lucrative mobile market stalled as then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wondered whether passing it would require a change in the state constitution, before he finally signed the bill in April.

Elected state officials have calculated that it could bring in up to $ 500 million in tax revenue a year.

Democratic state Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr, a longtime advocate for legal sports betting, called Thursday’s announcement “great news for New York in terms of revenue, new funding for education, addiction programs and youth sports, as well as new jobs. “

Since 2018, when the US Supreme Court struck down a 1990s federal law against sports betting in a case brought by then-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, about half of the US states have implemented some. form of legal sports betting.

New York has seen neighboring New Jersey and other nearby states, most recently Connecticut, put in place sports betting laws that have attracted players and revenue.

As of late November, all nine New Jersey casinos and three racetracks that accept sports bets have received nearly $ 10 billion in wagers, including online.

Industry experts have estimated that between 25% and 30% of sports betting in New Jersey is made by New York residents.

Connecticut began accepting sports betting in October, and Pennsylvania has had legal sports betting since late 2018.