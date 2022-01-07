Moderna CEO said the world may need a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said Thursday that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines will likely decline over time., and that people might need a fourth dose to increase your protection.

Bancel said that those who received their booster vaccines last fall (between September and December) will likely have enough protection to get through the winter (December – March), when new infections increase as people gather more at home to escape the cold.

However, the CEO believes that the effectiveness of the boosters will likely decrease over the course of several months, similar to what happened with the first two doses.

FILE PHOTO: A doctor administers a booster dose of the Modern COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, at a vaccination center in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2022. REUTERS / Michele Tantussi

“I will be surprised, when we have that data in the next few weeks, that it holds up well over time; I would hope it didn’t hold up well“Said Bancel, referring to the strength of the booster vaccines, interviewed by Goldman sachs during the investment bank’s healthcare executive directors conference.

The world is currently experiencing an unprecedented increase in infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Last monday, The United States reported 1,171,378 cases, the highest daily figure worldwide since the start of the pandemic. The daily average in the country in seven days until January 5 was 586,391 infections.

Moderna’s CEO said governments, including the UK and South Korea, are already ordering the new doses. “I still believe that we are going to need reinforcements in the fall of 2022 and beyond.”Bancel said, adding that older people or people with underlying health problems may need annual boosters for years to come.

“We have been saying that we believe this virus is not going to go away. We will have to live with him“, he claimed.

A health worker prepared a dose of Moderna’s vaccine during a special day of booster vaccination against covid-19 for children under 65, in Gijón, last November. EFE / Paco Paredes



Moderna assured at the end of December that a booster dose of your COVID-19 vaccine appears to be protective against the Omicron variant spread rapidly in laboratory tests and that the current version of the vaccine would continue to be Moderna’s “first line of defense against Ómicron.”

The vaccine maker said the decision to focus on the current vaccine, mRNA-1273, was due in part to how quickly the newly discovered variant is spreading.

The company is still planning to develop a specific vaccine to protect against Omicron, which it hopes to take to clinical trials earlier this year, but the results are on the current formula.

“What we have right now is the (formula) 1273,” Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer, said in an interview. “It is very effective and extremely safe. I think it will protect people during the upcoming holiday period and during these winter months when we are going to see the most severe pressure from Omicron. “

