More than 100 cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Plata cruise

It docked this Friday morning at the Taino Bay terminal in Puerto Plata, the cruise MSC Seaview, with at least 146 positive cases of coronavirus.

The manifest of the vessel, to which Free Journal had access, establishes that 134 of those affected are crew members and 12 are tourists.

The Communications Department of the Port Authority guaranteed that no affected tourist, as well as the crew members, will get off the ship.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/07/un-grupo-de-personas-en-una-estación-37191135.jpg

A source reported that, due to this outbreak, 16 cruise passengers disembarked at the port to return to their countries of origin by air.

The ship, which left the city of Bridgetown, Barbados, is carrying 980 passengers and around 1,000 crew members.

Random tests

The Ministry of Public health randomly performs PCR and antigen tests for COVID-19 to the visitors of the cruise MSC Seaview, which landed in the Taino Bay port.

Johnny Tavárez, director of the governmental entity in Puerto Plata, reported that they detected two positive cases among the visitors, who were returned to the cruise.

So much Public health as Port, they assured that they are complying with the protocol recommended by international organizations that regulate maritime activities to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Islands such as Granadas, Curaçao, Aruba and Puerto Rico have denied the arrival of some ocean liners with positive cases on board.