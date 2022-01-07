Motion Pillow 3 will make you stop snoring and is one of the most innovative products of CES 2022

Wellness and health products also have an important place at CES 2022. We already told you about the Razer mask that amplifies your voice, changes color and protects you and now it is the turn of the Motion Pillow 3, a product that was awarded as one of the most innovative of this technology fair.

This pillow promises to end snoring and this is how it does it: it uses air bags that inflate when you snore, causing your head to move out of position and opening your airways to reduce or stop snoring.

The Motion Pillow 3 includes a pillow, a control unit called Solution Box that contains an acoustic sensor that detects snoring and an air pressure sensor to detect the location of the head on the pillow and sub-module to maximize detection accuracy. of sounds.

Although it seems quite simple at first glance, the interior of the Motion Pillow 3 is different from an average pillow, since the movement system has artificial intelligence in a small white box (which is responsible for detecting your snoring).

