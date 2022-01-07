MTA urges you to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel

The MTA urges riders to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during snow forecast to fall overnight on Thursday and morning on Friday.

While MTA employees are told, they will be throughout the operating region “spreading salt and clearing snow surfaces, keeping signs, switches and the third lane up and running, and will attend to any weather-related issues,” it is best to avoid travel as much as possible.

“While we encourage riders to avoid nonessential travel, the subway, bus and the paratransit system will continue to work for those who need them,” said Craig Cipriano, Acting President of New York City Transit.

“The subway crews will go out before, during and after the storm to make sure the stairs and platforms are clear,” added Cipriano.

“Chains will be installed on articulated buses before rush hour on Friday. We will continue to carefully monitor road conditions and work with our partners in the New York City Department of Sanitation to ensure that bus routes are passable, ”the official said.

Weather forecasts say up to 6 inches of snow could fall in what’s been called the first notable snowstorm of the winter season.

The National Weather Service said it was possible for heavy snow to fall at certain times in the morning, making driving dangerous.

“There are likely to be dangerous conditions on the roads, especially at the beginning. If possible, avoid traveling!” The Service warns in a message on social networks.

Part of the concern with tonight / tomorrow’s #snow is the timing. Short range models are signaling the potential for snowfall rates to exceed 1 “/ hour just as the morning commute gets underway. Treacherous roadway conditions are likely, especially early. If possible, avoid travel! pic.twitter.com/PNXlsQGe2T – NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 6, 2022

Another weather service, in this case the New York Metro Weather, mentioned the same issue of how dangerous the transit routes will be due to the snowfall.

“Expect delays and dangerous conditions during the morning commute on Friday,” writes the @nymetrowx

Final update to our forecast snowfall ranges is now available. The forecast remains settled near 2-5 “in the NYC Metro, with the outside chance of slightly higher amounts. Expect delays and hazardous conditions during the morning commute on Friday. pic.twitter.com/75zNg7mVMi – New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) January 6, 2022

The Sanitation department, for its part, said it was ready for the snowfall.

“Long before the first flake falls, the men and women of the Department of Sanitation have prepared for the snow. We train for this and we are ready. We ask all New Yorkers to be cautious, careful and patient as we work to clear the streets, ”said Edward Grayson, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation.

