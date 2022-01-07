Naples, infuriated with Insigne – AS.com

Lorenzo Insigne is living his last six months as a Naples footballer. The forward, grown up in the club’s quarry, has decided to accept the Toronto bombshell proposal that AS spoke about at the beginning of December: around 15 million euros net per season between fixed part, variables and sponsors. As of July, the Italian will become the new star of MLS at the age of 31, a personal decision and, clearly, financially.

There were no other tempting proposals from abroad and the player never really wanted to play for another team in Italy. Insigne takes Napoli literally in his skin, but the relationship with the club, as happened to several of his teammates, was not easy.

De Laurentiis offered to renew his contract, which expires on June 30, going from the 5 million he was now charging to about 3.5, a proposal that the player considered almost offensive considering his performance. The Italian scored 114 goals and 95 assists in 415 games, wears the captain’s armband, has just been crowned European champion and a different treatment was expected.

Many agreed, but what happened yesterday angered the vast majority of the parthenopian fans. Tomorrow Naples will play in Turin a fundamental match against Juventus, and it will do so with many casualties (Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Malcuit, Fabián, Anguissa, Ounas, Osimhen, Elmas, Lozano), due to COVID, injuries and the African Cup . 48 hours before the game, Insigne appeared at a hotel in Rome, where he signed the contract that will bind him to Toronto until 2027, accompanied by his agent and his wife. Caught by the cameras of ‘Sky Sport’, he did not grant a statement.

“A true captain does not behave like that”, was the most sought-after comment on social media, where many asked De Laurentiis to treat Insigne as he did to Milik, leaving him in the stands until the end of the season.

Spalletti, who already joked with his captain about the impending goodbye, disagrees. The coach will continue to bet heavily on him and hopes that the forward, with the future already assured, will return to perform at his highest level. The doubts of these months had taken their toll (he only scored four goals in Calcio, and none of them played), now it’s time to say goodbye to what was his home in style. Insigne has six months to achieve it and turn the anger of these hours into an emotional goodbye.