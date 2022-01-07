Neighbor killed another in his building; Blood trail led to suspect in Bronx, New York

Tyrone Chambers, a 49-year-old man, was fatally stabbed inside his apartment in The Bronx (NYC) and a neighbor who lives in the same building was arrested as a suspect, police said.

Chambers was found dead with multiple stabs on the living room floor of an apartment at 1277 Morris Ave. in Concourse Village, around noon Wednesday, according to police.

NYPD responded to the scene after building social workers noticed blood in the hallways and they called 911, detailed New York Post.

A trail of blood led investigators to the suspect who lives in another apartment, sources said. He was detained, wounded, and taken to a hospital in the area, where he was placed under police supervision while charges were pending.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fatal stabbing. In a similar incident, a Hispanic man died last month in a dispute with his neighbor on Staten Island, apparently because they were both seeking the same woman. The suspect, also Latino, was not charged because a grand jury found that he had acted in “self-defense.”