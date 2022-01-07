Netflix turns Las Palmas de Gran Canaria into Havana for a film starring Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez The filming of the film began this week in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria The Mother, which, due to the script’s requirements, has tried to convert streets of the Spanish city into Havana

Numerous enclaves of the Canarian city, such as Temisas Street, in the port district of La Isleta; or the Plaza del Pilar Nuevo, in the historic center of Vegueta, have painted their facades a bit to simulate the appearance of the streets of Havana, according to a photo gallery of the local newspaper The province.

The film, presented as the largest European production of Netflix for this 2022, tells the story of a hitman who retires from her job to lead a quiet life.

However, everything when it changes when the daughter he gave up for adoption is in danger, which will lead the character to come out of hiding to save her, but now as an FBI agent.

The Hollywood star landed in a private jet on the afternoon of Tuesday 4 at the Gran Canaria airport and went in a procession to the south of the island, where the villa where he will be staying during the filming is located.

The great Netflix production began filming this January 5 in the Ladera Alta dairy farm, in Los Giles.

The American thriller The Mother is directed by filmmaker Niki Caro and The cast is completed, among others, by the actors Gael García Bernal, Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick.

In the coming weeks, the film’s locations will include areas of Triana-Vegueta-Arenales, including Alameda de Colón and the Literary Cabinet, San Telmo Park and Canalejas Street.

JLo landed on the island after a few months of filming the film in the Canadian city of Vancouver.

The Diva of the Bronx is pending the premiere in February of film Marry me who starred alongside reggaeton Maluma and actor Owen Wilson.

