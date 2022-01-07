New proposal to automate Bitcoin transactions will be debated

Key facts: The meetings will be held from Tuesday, January 11, every two weeks.

The BIP-119 is not widely known in the community, but that may change.

The virtual meetings to study and debate about what will possibly be the next Bitcoin update will take place from next Tuesday, January 11, and since then, every two weeks on Tuesdays.

The Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 119, or Proposal for the Improvement of Bitcoin 119 (BIP-119), proposes to implement a series of commands that facilitate the automatic execution of transactions according to time parameters and more, similar to the concept of smart contracts.

The applications of OP_CTV, OP_CheckTemplateVerify (name given to this proposal), they are practically unlimited. They will allow, for example, to create vaults of bitcoins that are released at the moment when a specified requirement is fulfilled. This is very useful for settlements, contracts and family inheritances, for example, where Crypto News will delve into a series of upcoming articles to be published.

Jeremy rubin, developer of the BIP-119, reported on the Bitcoin development mailing list run by the Linux foundation, that the meetings will be held through an internet chat room (Internet Relay Chat). It will be on the channel ## ctv-bip-review, which can be accessed through the software Release.

The meeting will be held on the date mentioned at 12:00 noon Pacific Time (PT); or at 20:00 UTC.

Rubin asked the community to send their doubts and topics that they would like to discuss, in order to try to cover all the concerns and create a preliminary agenda to discuss them at the meeting.

Advertising

“The plan will be to coordinate the review, test and reinforce any doubts that exist around the times and procedures of the proposed roadmap,” he said. He thus referred to the activation plan that he proposed a week ago and that CriptoNoticias reported.

The developer clarified that the meeting will be moderated strictly as were the discussions about Taproot, in which Rubin was a fairly active participant in defining the route of that update, implemented in November 2021.

He also clarified that participating in these meetings does not imply the automatic approval of the BIP-119, as well as the proposed roadmap. The idea is to reach consensus gradually, interactively and in the most productive way possible.

He also pointed out that the transcript of the meeting will be registered in Gnusha, a well-known server that stores a large part of this type of chat room, for later consultation by those interested.

The improvement and development of Bitcoin engages its community

It’s important pointing that This discussion is not intended exclusively for Bitcoin developers or experts. All you need is to be proactive, willing to participate and access through the indicated channels (Libera, channel ## ctv-bip-review).

The processes of activating Bitcoin updates can freely involve the entire community; have an active node or not, are frequent users of the protocol and its cryptocurrency, or not.

In fact, this very week the community itself raised around 4 BTC that will be donated and distributed among those who find technical flaws or aspects to improve on the BIP-119, which was also reported by CriptoNoticias.