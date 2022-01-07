New York City dawns covered by the first snow of 2022

The city of New York Dawn today, Friday, covered in white after the first snow of the winter and of the year, although it has been a relatively moderate snowfall compared to other winters.

Already since yesterday afternoon there were weather warnings of a snow storm that would leave a layer of up to 3 inches, that is to say, a lower snowfall than the one that fell further south at the beginning of this week, in the city of Washington and its surroundings.

State authorities warned about the risks of driving on the roads and have advised against unnecessary trips, while in the city snow plows have worked throughout the night to clear the main streets to vehicular traffic.

Since yesterday, tons of salt have already been distributed at several important crossings and at the entrances of subway stations to avoid slips and accidents.

The airports in the region (La Guardia, Boston, JFK and Newark, in that order), today register the highest number of departure cancellations in the world, about 600 flights, according to the specialized portal Flight Aware, although in this case the impact of the COVID-19, which is hitting all airline personnel hard.

However, the city’s schools have remained open, which has generated not a little criticism, and the mayor Eric Adams has come out to justify the measure: “We do not have a day to lose, and the long-term impact of leaving children at home will affect us for years, something to which I do not intend to contribute,” he said.

Adams was referring in this way to the decision of the city and the state to keep schools open also despite the coronavirus epidemic, with figures that exceeded 80,000 positive cases yesterday, given the experience that they consider a failure to choose by distance learning in the first phase of the pandemic.