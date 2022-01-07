New York could be near the end of Omicron case surge: experts

“The Empire State is already seeing signs of a cap in terms of cases,” said a former FDA commissioner.

New York could be nearing the end of the increase in cases of the Omicron variant, despite record numbers of covid-19 cases in the United States and around the world, according to experts and some health agencies.

“The Empire State is already seeing signs of a cap in terms of cases,” former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Thursday.

“Large metropolitan areas will see a peak (of Omicron) in the next two weeks, including in the parts of the country that were affected first, such as New York, Florida and the mid-Atlantic, “they warned.

Gottlieb’s prediction is based on data from South Africa and the United Kingdom showing that Omicron waves hit hard and fast, but they do not appear to lag.

Even so, New York reported 77,859 new cases of covid-19 last Wednesday and a positivity rate of 22.31 percent. The day before, the state reported 53,276 positive cases.

However, this encouraging news for New Yorkers comes as 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were recorded worldwide in the past week, a 71 percent increase from the previous week, in which the World Organization de la Salud called a “tsunami” of covid.

The highest number of covid-19 cases

“Last week, the highest number of covid-19 cases was reported in the pandemic“Said the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, according to the information agency Associated Press.

Omicron’s recent surge is not creating the same number of deaths seen in previous waves, but that “doesn’t mean it should be classified as mild,” Tedros added.

“Like the previous variants, Ómicron is hospitalizing people and killing people“, Warned the head of the WHO. The UN-backed organization also announced that it doubts Ómicron is the last variant of covid-19 the world will encounter.

In the United States, Gottlieb said that Ómicron “will work through other parts of the country more slowly,” as some regions have yet to face a massive increase in the variant. He predicts that the country will “pass” through Ómicron in mid-February.

And even in regions where the numbers have not accelerated rapidly, “everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the variance.”

It should be remembered that more than 1,000 US flights were canceled for the twelfth consecutive day this Thursday, as airlines face constant interruptions.

