New York Mayor Hints To Buy Falling BTC

Forecasts indicate that bitcoin (BTC) will remain in a tailspin, hence New York Mayor Eric Adams said that sometimes it is better to take advantage of declines to invest.

Adams, who will receive his salary in cryptocurrencies, assured CNBC, which although it has not received the first payment, wants to turn New York into a world center of BTC, following the example of The Savior which will create a “city” for the virtual currency.

“Sometimes the best time to buy is when things go down. I will receive my first three paychecks at bitcoin. I haven’t received my first check yet«He commented.

He told the channel that “we have to use Blockchain technology, Bitcoin, from all other forms of technology. I want New York City to be the center of that technology. “

The highest authority in New York is committed to a city as “the center of cybersecurity, the center of autonomous vehicles, drones, the center of bitcoins”

