New York will experience an afternoon with cool weather on this Friday | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Rafael: It was time toconnect with the team ofguardians of time. ourdear lucrecia.the snow is gone and now they come downthe temperatures.that we are going to happen. there’s aproblem and it is not necessarilythe isolated fact thatthere is a factor to takeconsider.when we take a look at onehow are the gusts of wind,we can see that in ourpractically allcities are receiving moreof 20, close to 30of these cities. it meansthat the temperature in the airit’s going to feel much fresherof what actually marks thetherometer. so that you have aidea, the thermal sensation inthis moment even thoughwe’re over 30, it feelsin 12. the rest of the citiesit seems that they were barely in20. thanks to the wind thatwe’re having, coming down fromelártico and who is in chargethat the temperatures areso trusty. the most importantwhat you have to take into accountIt is because of the thermal sensationplays against us. thehuman body loses heat tostarting from evaporation. whichhappens is that when we do not havewind, it is as if a capeprotector will stay close toour skin and helps uskeep us warm. whenwe add wind, what it doesis to break that layer and then,is when we lose heat,accelerates heat loss.we could feel it yeahwas in four. becauseIt is important that you not only looktemperature, butlisten to the rest of theconditions because thesefactors can play intoagainst.that’s why my recommendation, thatbundle up well, wear your hatalso. It is important thatremember that even thoughalthough it is not snowing, notwe use to protect ourselves fromprecipitate. we use it foravoid that heat leak thatit is given through the head. Yof course, wear shoes thathave relief on the sole. thesmooth shoes are prone toaccidents my lastrecommendation is also thatdownload the applicationunivisón because it will