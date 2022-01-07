New York will require the booster dose for healthcare workers without a test option – Telemundo New York (47)

New York joins several states requiring healthcare workers to receive a booster dose against COVID-19.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she was expanding the vaccination mandate she instituted last fall that required healthcare workers to get vaccinated following reports of too many advanced infections among healthcare workers.

“The staff is getting sick. They go. We need them to improve, ”Hochul said at a press conference. “We need them to have the best fortification they can and that means getting a booster shot as well.”

The Democrat said that under the new order, healthcare workers must receive their vaccinations within two weeks of meeting the requirements for a booster dose. That’s as early as two months for people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and five months for people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Healthcare workers will only be exempt from the booster mandate if they have a medical reason for not qualifying to receive the vaccine.

The new mandate means that New York will join other states, such as California and New Mexico, in demanding booster shots for healthcare workers.