Nicholas Cage confirms that he will be a father again at 58 years old!

This Thursday, Nicholas Cage’s representative confirmed the news that the actor and his wife, Riko Shibata will have their first child this year.

The 58-year-old actor married Shibata, 27, in Las Vegas last year. This would be the third child of the actor, who has a 31-year-old son named Weston and a 16-year-old named Kal-El.

Cage and Shibata met a couple of years ago while he was filming the movie “Prisioners of the Ghostland” in the city of Shiga in Japan.

It was in 2020 that Cage announced their engagement during his brother Marc Coppola’s radio show.

“She left New York and is now in Kyoto, Japan and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her in six months,” counted.

“We are very happy together and we are very excited to spend time together so I told her that I wanted to marry her and we got engaged through FaceTime”, ended.

Cage has been married five times, including a marriage to famous actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. He was also married to Elvis Presley’s daughter, although that relationship only lasted two years. His shortest marriage was undoubtedly to Erika Koike, whom he married in 2019 and filed for divorce just days later.