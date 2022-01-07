Nico Ibáñez scores the first goal of the Clausura 2022 in San Luis vs Pachuca

Editorial Mediotiempo

Applying the ex’s law in the debut match of the year, Nico Ibáñez scored the first goal of the Clausura 2022, debuting with the Pachuca against Atlético San Luis, a club for which he played from 2018 to mid-2021, opening the scoring at minute 60 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

In a ball down the right wing, Víctor Guzmán took advantage of the fact that the defender from Potosí misjudged the ball and continued on. Already on the bottom line, the Mexican put a strong center at mid-height that Ibáñez contacted in an unorthodox, but effective way to beat Marcelo Barovero.

The night was round for Ibanez because not only did he open the scoreboard and the scoring table of the Closing 2022, too scored a double because in the 95th minute of the added time he converted a maximum penalty that was decreed thanks to the VAR’s call to the whistler, Óscar Macías, to sanction a trip over Kevin Álvarez.

In his three and a half years defending the colors of Potosí, the Argentine forward scored 57 goals in 108 games, being Goleo Champion in the extinct Ascent MX in the Apertura 2018 and Clausura 2019 tournaments, after which San Luis managed to return to the First Division.

