Ninel Conde upsets the networks with a preview of her possible OnlyFans account

In her question and answer section “Condetips”, the actress shared a spicy preview of its content.

Ninel Conde ruffled social networks by letting her followers see that she is planning to open an account on the OnlyFans platform in the coming weeks, and it is not for less, since the singer and actress shared a spicy preview about its content.

The murderous Bombón stole one or another sigh from Internet users during his dynamic of questions that he has called “Condetips”, where the 46-year-old actress invited her 5 million followers on Instagram to ask her their concerns. As expected, one of the users asked: “When will you release your OnlyFans?”

To which she did not take long to answer that it would be “very soon”, giving a glimpse of a photo session wearing a sensual red lingerie. Ninel’s followers also asked to see a “Hot” photo to which she did not refuse and shared a sensual video.

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https: //www.instagram.com/p/CQJm5zyhzKg/

But she also dedicated herself to answering questions about her image, beauty routine, exercise and other aspects related to the world of entertainment.

The Mexican artist has kept her followers in suspense since mid-2021 when she promised that she was going to join this platform, but never made the official publication.

The video fragment that the interpreter of “Tú no vales la pena” has been interpreted as a possible preview of its content, posing for the cameras on a completely white base, the native of Toluca looked radiant, leaving everyone waiting for more details.

Although Ninel clarified that all the content in photos and videos that she shares on her platform will not have nudity, but will show her private life. Due to its recent publication, it is expected that Ninel will soon open her account on said platform.

