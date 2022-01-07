Nothing justifies “empty flights”, according to European airports

The airlines have no reason to fly empty planes in Europe as a condition to preserve their airport rights, the association representing the airports of the Old Continent said on Thursday.

European regulations provide that companies must use at least 80% of the take-off and landing rights attributed to them at airports, under penalty of losing their rights the following season if they do not do so.

These regulations have been rendered unenforceable by the health crisis that caused the collapse of air traffic since March 2020.

The rule was made more flexible with the pandemic and from March 28, 2021, companies can use 50% of their take-off and landing slots, but even the level is considered excessive by the aviation sector, once again hit by the appearance of the omicron variant of the virus.

Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr warned on December 23 that he would be forced to make “18,000 useless flights” during the winter “just to preserve his take-off and landing rights.”

“Despite our incessant demands for greater flexibility, the EU approved a 50% utilization rule … clearly unrealistic,” a spokesman for the International Air Transport Association (Iata) told AFP on Wednesday. ), which represents the vast majority of companies.

Airport organizations have already had tough exchanges with Iata in recent months, especially with regard to the fees that airports receive from companies for each landing and take-off, in a context of financial problems for the sector.