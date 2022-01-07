Nurse fatigue and absenteeism reported in Puerto Rico, expert says

“We are negotiating collective agreements with hospital executives who instead of a salary increase demand cuts in benefits,” said the union leader.

Miguel Colón, infectologist at Auxilio Mutuo Hospital.

While union leaders of the island’s nurses denounce a situation of extreme exhaustion, an expert consulted by the Journal of Medicine and Public Health revealed increase dramatic absenteeism in the nursing and therapy staff respiratory system in the middle of the hospital crisis created by the increase in COVID-19 cases

Doctor Miguel Colón, a well-known infectologist at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, acknowledged that this week there have been increase notable from number of absences between staff of nursing, therapy assistants and specialists respiratory.

“The situation is very difficult not because we do not have the physical capacity to have the beds available. There is this. It is that for each nurse there are 20 patients to attend,” Colón told MSP.

“The male and female nurses are being exploited and burned. They need increase salary and more incentives to continue, “said José Alberio, president of the Labor Unit for Nurses and Health Employees (ULEES).

Alberio said that when hospitalizations are around 700 for COVID-19 and the level of positivity regarding the infection with the virus is at 37 percent, there are hospital administrators who insist on cutting benefits to health workers.

“We are negotiating collective agreements with hospital executives that instead of increase salary demand cuts in benefits“said the union leader.