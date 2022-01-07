NYC Hotel Week or how to save on your trip to New York before February 13

NYC & Company has launched a campaign that will make visiting New York cheaper from January 4 to February 13, specifically a 22% cheaper the reason? that will be the discount that in the framework of the campaign NYC Hotel Week will apply to your reservations more than 110 of the best hotels of the city that happens to be the most cosmopolitan in the world. Hotels like The William Vale, the Opera House Hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn, the Pierre New York or the Fifth Avenue will be 22% cheaper until February 13.





The Pierre | Image courtesy of The Pierre and NYC & Company

Just as the month of December with its Christmas events is high season in New York, the influx of visitors goes down once the new year begins and that is why NYC & Company has chosen this time to support the New York hospitality and thus encourage both the international and local tourism to enjoy the magnificent hotel offer in New York; In addition, you should not lose sight of the activities and campaigns organized by NYC & Company because this, the NYC Hotel Week is only the first of all those that will be included in the program NYC Winter Outing.





Selina Chelsea | Image courtesy of Meero and NYC & Company

The NYC Winter Outing is an annual program of deals throughout New York City that goes beyond the hotel discounts of NYC Hotel Week: there will be discounts at restaurants or Broadway shows and many other shows and attractions in the city (NYC Restaurant Week Y NYC Braodway Week in addition to the Must-See Week). How can you be attentive to these campaigns to enjoy them if you travel to New York on these dates? Visiting the NYC & Company website, especially as of January 6, because, if you are a Martercard holder, you can already enjoy all these discounts, if you are not, you will not have to wait long, only until January 11 .