NYC Mayor Eric Adams appoints brother, a retired NYPD sergeant, as deputy commissioner, sources say – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know Bernard Adams, a retired NYPD sergeant, will return to serve in the department as a deputy commissioner assigned to the police commissioner’s office, according to three sources.

Bernard Adams most recently served as deputy director of operations for parking and transportation at Virginia Commonwealth University’s MCV campus (the university’s medical center), according to his LinkedIn profile. He had been in that position since July 2021, after working as a manager in the same department for more than 13 years.

The deputy commissioner role typically pays just under a quarter of a million dollars a year, about $ 240,000, the sources said.

NEW YORK – Eric Adams wastes no time filling his administration with familiar faces as the mayor of New York City appointed his brother to a deputy commissioner position within the city police department, sources told our sister network NBC New York.

Bernard Adams, a retired NYPD sergeant, will return to serve in the department as a deputy commissioner assigned to the police commissioner’s office, according to three sources. The deputy commissioner role typically pays just under a quarter of a million dollars a year, about $ 240,000, the sources said.

A spokesman for the City Council neither confirmed nor denied the appointment.

Bernard Adams most recently served as deputy director of operations for parking and transportation at Virginia Commonwealth University’s MCV campus (the university’s medical center), according to his LinkedIn profile. He had been in that position since July 2021, after working as a manager in the same department for more than 13 years.

It was the second major appointment on Friday, after it emerged that Adams would appoint a high-ranking former police official with a questionable past as his deputy mayor for public safety.

Former NYPD chief Phillip Banks confirmed his selection, which had been highly anticipated since Adams’ election, in a guest essay in the New York Daily News. The mayor’s office released an official announcement hours after Banks’s essay appeared, but did not respond to inquiries from The Associated Press about his selection.

“I need a partner in government who understands what it takes to keep New Yorkers safe. Phil Banks is that person, and I am grateful for his continued public service in this new role to help our administration provide the security we need and the justice they deserve, ”Adams said in a statement issued by his office.

Banks’ appointment to the position revives a role that had not been seen in the Big Apple since the early 1990s.

Banks, one of Adams’ top advisers, has been helping to reshape the police department for the mayor’s new administration, taking a leadership role in the search that led to the appointment of Keechant Sewell as the city’s first police commissioner. .

Banks abruptly left the police department in 2014 after then-Commissioner William Bratton announced his promotion to first deputy commissioner. It was later revealed that he was an uncharged accessory in a police bribery scheme.

Court documents showed that federal investigators obtained approval for a wiretap on Banks’ cell phone the day before he resigned amid questions about $ 300,000 that ended up in bank accounts belonging to him and his wife.

Banks denied wrongdoing but apologized for what he said was a mistake in interacting with two men who went to prison for their involvement in the bribery scheme.

Banks said he had invested his money with one of the men, a fundraiser for former mayor Bill de Blasio, because he believed he was a legitimate businessman.

“I never broke the law, nor did I betray the trust of the public by abusing my authority as an officer of the NYPD,” Banks wrote in his guest essay.

“The central theme of the reports about my participation in the corruption scheme was that I was part of it; that I exchanged favors as a top NYPD official for some form of compensation. That is 100% false, ”wrote Banks.

He also denied leaving the NYPD to avoid a departmental disciplinary trial over the investigation, calling the suggestion “completely false.”

Banks joined the police department in 1986 and served as the commander-in-chief of a Manhattan patrol district and several precincts before being appointed department head in March 2013.

“It’s a strange thing to see and hear his name being dragged through the mud,” wrote Banks.