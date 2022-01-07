NYC Mayor Eric Adams Elects Controversial Former NYPD Officer for City Public Safety Post – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York City Mayor Eric Adams appointed a former high-ranking police officer with a questionable past as his deputy mayor for public safety, reviving a position not seen in the Big Apple since the early 1990s.

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams appointed a former high-ranking police officer with a questionable past as his deputy mayor for public safety, reviving a position not seen in the Big Apple since the early days of the 1990s.

The mayor’s office released an official announcement hours after Banks’s essay appeared, but did not respond to inquiries from The Associated Press about his selection.

“I need a partner in government who understands what it takes to keep New Yorkers safe. Phil Banks is that person, and I am grateful for his continued public service in this new role to help our administration provide the security we need and the justice they deserve, ”Adams said in a statement issued by his office.

Banks, one of Adams’ top advisers, has been helping to reshape the police department for the mayor’s new administration, taking a leadership role in the search that led to the appointment of Keechant Sewell as the city’s first police commissioner. .

Adams, a former police captain, has paid close attention to his old department in his first week on the job, accompanying Sewell to events and addressing officers one morning at roll call.

Typically, the police commissioner reports directly to the mayor and has the final say on disciplinary and hiring matters. It was not immediately clear how that might change with Banks also assuming a leadership role in public safety.

Adams previously selected Banks’s brother, David Banks, to serve as the city’s principal of schools.

The New York Post reported last month that former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best lost her commissioner job after raising concerns that she would have to report to a deputy mayor for public safety, weakening the commissioner’s authority and power. .

Court documents showed that federal investigators obtained approval for a wiretap on Banks’ cell phone the day before he resigned amid questions about $ 300,000 that ended up in bank accounts belonging to him and his wife.

Banks denied wrongdoing but apologized for what he said was a mistake in interacting with two men who went to prison for their involvement in the bribery scheme.

Banks said he had invested his money with one of the men, a fundraiser for former mayor Bill de Blasio, because he believed he was a legitimate businessman.

“I never broke the law, nor did I betray the trust of the public by abusing my authority as an officer of the NYPD,” Banks wrote in his guest essay.

“The central theme of the reports about my participation in the corruption scheme was that I was part of it; that I exchanged favors as a top NYPD official for some form of compensation. That is 100% false, ”wrote Banks.

He also denied leaving the NYPD to avoid a departmental disciplinary trial over the investigation, calling the suggestion “completely false.”

Banks joined the police department in 1986 and served as the commander-in-chief of a Manhattan patrol district and several precincts before being appointed department head in March 2013.

“It’s a strange thing to see and hear his name being dragged through the mud,” wrote Banks.