Official | Club América announces the player that he will wear jersey number ’10’ at Clausura 2022

This Wednesday while everyone was waiting for the Three Wise Men, in Coapa landed leaving the ’10’ shirt available so that in this Closing 2022 Some of the players will wear that jersey with the worth that the institution deserves. During the last tournament it was Sebastián Córdova who wore that number, but it was not the best for him.

Throughout the semester, the Azulcrema fans were not satisfied with the former Eagles footballer using that mythical number that many remember for Cuauhtémoc Blanco, but after the midfielder’s departure to Tigers, the number was available so that one of the elements of Santiago Solari could use it this semester.

In this way, as our collaborator had predicted Jonathan Pena, the player who during this tournament would be wearing the number 10 jersey would be Diego Valdés, the new Azulcremas reinforcement would have the opportunity to show why he should be the recipient of that jersey throughout the season.

Through a video on social networks, Club América announced the Chilean as the new wearer of the number, in the footage you can see how the shirt is printed with the legend “because this shield defends itself with life.” Later, the jersey is seen in Valdés’ dressing room and the player proudly wears it for the image

The response of the azulcrema fans with Diego Valdés

After the team uploaded that video, the majority of fans expressed themselves in the comments and although this time there were no offenses, it did seem a bit illogical that they gave him the number when he was just arriving and they do not know how he plays with the team , although on the other hand, they also wished him luck to be able to carry it in the best way.