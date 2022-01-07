Oribe Peralta could land in Salvadoran football

Oribe Peralta It is a name with great weight in the region. We are talking about a player with vast experience in Mexican soccer, and who knew how to play with his National Team two World Cups(Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018); win a Gold Cup (2015) and the historical gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

At club level it was two-time champion of the Concachampions with America, and the top scorer in duplicate. In addition, he was distinguished with the Concacaf Player of the Year award in 2013. With all those scrolls in tow, he could land for the first time in Central America, more precisely in El Salvador, after having dissociated himself from the Chivas de Guadalajara.

According to Diario El Salvador, the experienced forward could reach the Alliance, to make up for the loss of Colombian Duvier Riascos. This was pointed out by Manuel Urenda, representative of ‘Gullit’ Peña (with a recent past at Deportivo FAS), who indicated that Cepillo “has a 99% chance of being champion“with the pachyderms.

The last season has been very unsuccessful for Peralta, who could only play five games (although it was 93 minutes net, always starting from the bench). Counting the entire calendar year, just three other commitments are added, in which he accumulated another 84 minutes (he started one).

In addition to the Chivas and the aforementioned America, the Aztec served in Monarcas Morelia; Lion; Monterrey and Chiapas. Will the Alliance finally be his first experience outside your native country?