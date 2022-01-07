Ortega’s regime removes ambassador to Cuba again and also removes consul in Miami

The Daniel Ortega regime removed from office the new Nicaraguan ambassador to Cuba, Reynaldo del Carmen Lacayo Centeno, appointed a month ago, on December 7. In his place, Wilfredo Jerónimo Jarquín Lang was appointed, through Presidential Agreement 227-2021, published this Thursday, January 6. The separation from Lacayo’s position was published a day before by that same official medium.

Wilfredo Jarquín. Taken from the FSLN / RACCS Facebook profile

Jarquín, the recently appointed Nicaraguan ambassador to Cuba, served years ago as regional delegate of the National Penitentiary System (SPN), of Bluefields, in the Autonomous Region of the South Caribbean Coast of Nicaragua (Raccs) and Human Rights Attorney there. territory.

For its part, Presidential Agreement 220-2021, published in La Gaceta on Wednesday, January 5, annulled the appointment of Reynaldo del Carmen Lacayo Centeno as ambassador of Nicaragua to the Government of Cuba, based in the City of Havana, confirmed in Presidential Agreement No. 205-2021, dated December 4, 2021, published in the Gazette, Official Gazette No. 226, on December 7 of that same year.

Lacayo was Chief of the General Staff of the IV Military Command, he was promoted to the rank of Colonel in the act of the 34th anniversary of the military institution in 2013. Later he served as military attaché in Mexico.

On April 21, 2016, through Presidential Agreement 88-2016, Ortega canceled «the appointment of the Infantry Colonel (DEM), Reynaldo del Carmen Lacayo Centeno, as Defense, Military, Naval and Air Attaché at the Embassy of the Republic of Nicaragua before the Government of the United Mexican States “, details the publication in La Gaceta.

Also read: Ortega made 102 movements in the foreign service during 2021. These were the most relevant

Lacayo’s change is the third since November 24, when Ambassador Luis Cabrera González was removed from office in Cuba. Cabrera spent 14 years in the position of Nicaraguan ambassador to Cuba. Through the 195-2021 Presidential Agreement, Ortega decided to “annul the appointment” of Cabrera to the position held on February 5, 2007.

In replacement of Cabrera, Sidhartha Francisco Marín Arauz was appointed as Nicaraguan ambassador to Cuba through Presidential Agreement 196-2021, but it only lasted 11 days. He was removed and replaced by Lacayo Centeno, who is being separated from that position almost a month later.

Changes in Miami

The regime also made changes in the Consulate of Miami, United States, where Consul Leyla de Jesús Cisneros Vega was removed and a predecessor was appointed.

Presidential Agreement 221-2021 nullifies the appointment of Leyla de Jesús Cisneros Vega as Consul General of Nicaragua in the City of Miami, Florida, United States of America; contained in Presidential Agreement No. 12-2018, dated January 10 of the year two thousand and eighteen, published in the Gazette, on January 15, 2018.

In his place, Luis Alberto Martínez Noguera was appointed, through Presidential Agreement 222-2021.

Other changes

Other changes that appeared this Thursday in La Gaceta are the appointment of Juan Ramón Gámez Morales in the position of ambassador of Nicaragua to the Government of Guatemala, through Presidential Agreement 224-2021.

The post of Nicaraguan ambassador to Guatemala had been vacant since December 15 when Valdrak Jaenstschke was removed from office, who was in office a little over two months after the Ortega regime annulled the appointment of Franklin Javier Duarte. Palma in that position, after almost a year of having assumed it in October 2020.

Jaentschke was appointed Minister Counselor with consular functions at the Honduran embassy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also published Agreement 42-2021, to accept the resignation of Mariana Eugenia Silva Amador from the position of Second Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Nicaragua to the Organization of American States (OAS), as well as the rank of Attaché in the Diplomatic Echelon of the Foreign Service.

In 2021, 102 changes were registered in the foreign service, according to a count carried out by the newspaper LA PRENSA based on the agreements published in La Gaceta, the official newspaper, of which 60 were to nullify different diplomatic appointments, among them, 27 ambassadors canceled in countries and international organizations.