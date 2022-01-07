Oscar-winning actor and activist Sidney Poitier dies at 94

(CNN) –– Oscar-winning actor and civil rights activist Sidney Poitier has died at 94, Clint Watson, press secretary to the Bahamas prime minister, confirmed to CNN.

Poitier died late Thursday, Watson said, citing direct family members in the Bahamas.

Watson said the country’s Prime Minister Philip Davis will hold a press conference later on Friday.

The graceful demeanor and principled characters he portrayed made Poitier Hollywood’s first black star. In fact, he was the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor in 1964, for his role in Lilies of The Field, and the second to win an Academy Award. Hattie McDaniel was the first to win the Best Supporting Actress award for gone With the Wind.

Five years earlier, in 1959, he had also established himself as the first black American to receive an Oscar nomination for best actor for the film. The Defiant Ones.

Poitier overcame an impoverished Bahamian background and a heavy island accent to rise to the top of his profession, at a time when prominent roles for black actors were rare.

Many of his best-known films explored racial tensions as Americans grappled with the social changes brought about by the civil rights movement. In 1967 alone, he appeared as a Philadelphia detective fighting bigotry in the small town of Mississippi in In the Heat of the Night and also as a doctor who wins over the skeptical parents of his white fiancée in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

Poitier’s films struggled to distribute in the south, and his choice of roles was limited to what white-led studios would produce. Racial taboos, for example, excluded him from most romantic parts. But their dignified roles helped audiences in the 1950s and 1960s to envision blacks not only as servants, but also as doctors, teachers, and detectives.

At the same time, as the only black lead in 1960s Hollywood, he came under tremendous scrutiny. Too often he was hailed as a noble symbol of his race and endured criticism from some blacks who said he had betrayed them by pleasing whites.

“It’s been a huge responsibility,” Poitier told Oprah Winfrey in 2000. “And I accepted it, and I lived in a way that showed how I respected that responsibility. I had to do it. For others to come after me, there were certain things that He had to do”.

In 2001, he won the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Album for “The Measure Of A Man.” And a year later he won an honorary Academy Award “in recognition of his remarkable achievements as an artist and as a human being.”

Then, in 2009, then-President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Sidney Poitier’s life beyond cinema

He grew up on Cat Island in the Bahamas. The family later moved to Nassau, but his parents sent him to live with relatives in Miami at age 14. After an encounter with the Ku Klux Klan, he left Miami at 16 and moved to New York.

After lying about his age, he joined the Army at 16. He pretended to be insane in order to get discharged after nine months, and later admitted to deception in his book “The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography.”

A heavy Bahamian accent and limited reading ability cost him an acting job at the American Negro Theater in Harlem. He overcame his accent by imitating radio announcers and improved his reading skills by studying newspapers.

He had dual citizenship in the United States and the Bahamas.

In fact, Poitier was the Bahamian ambassador to Japan between 1997 and 2007.