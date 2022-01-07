Osmel Francis Turner: making art to save life ›Culture› Granma

Rap is a genre that strikes – with social reality made rhyme – on the public’s conscience. Putting it in function of environmental balance, turning into poetry what can lead the human race to extinction, betting because art can save life, were paths traveled by Osmel Francis Turner, a Cuban musician, who opted for ecological rap.

The Grandfather of rap, as he was known inside and outside of Cuba, passed away this morning, leaving behind a work where he expressed his concern for the fate of our planet.

Environmental activism, pedagogy and music, were guidelines that guided his constant work in search of changing the way in which human beings relate to Nature, to create a social conscience and a link with ecosystems that allows us to live in harmony.

A member of the Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU), the artist was a promoter of various environmental policies and participated in important environmental projects: the Casiguaguas phonogram (as the Cuban aborigines called the Almendares River), the Guayaberas collective exhibition by a Cuban ecologist , where renowned artists from the patio participated, including Maikel Herrera, Jorge Perugorría, Zaida del Río, Nelson Domínguez, as well as the Madre Tierra Festival.

However, the most palpable trace of the work of that Master of Ceremony (MC) – as rappers are known – has remained in Cubano en la Red, a project that he led since its creation in 1997. At first, that This initiative was born as a science fiction book where environmental issues come to the fore, then, after the musicalization of the synopsis of that story, popularity skyrocketed until it became a sociomusical project.

The theme Décima al sol, which has become a classic within the Cuban rap scene, was responsible for the public of the Greater Antilles getting closer to the group’s work. There is a blackout in the entire population (…) Do not be alarmed, gentleman, it is a global problem / there will be a general blackout / Today it will be on the news (…).

But the reach of Cubans on the Net and of the work of Osmel Francis Turner is not only in music. Radio and television programs, plays, video clips, collection of raw materials, cleaning of coastal areas around the country, community environmental movements, visual arts exhibitions and a constant link between art manifestations and the preservation of the environment. planet, they have defined the paths traveled by a creator sure that the contribution of a single man cannot change the course of humanity, but it can remove the consciousness of many.