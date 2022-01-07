Pepca asks for a 4-month extension to present an accusation in the Coral case

Santo Domingo, RD.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor for Administrative Corruption (Pepca) requested an extension of four months from the First Investigating Court of the National District to present the accusation against Major General Adán Cáceres Silvestre and the other defendants involved in the Coral case.

The deputy attorney Wilson Camacho, head of Pepca, made the request through an instance dated January 4, addressed to the court presided over by Judge Raymundo Mejía, who must decide whether or not to accept the request of the Ministry Public.

The instance was deposited before the coordinating judge of the National District investigating courts, Kenya Romero, who will send the request to the court to control the investigations against the accused of belonging to the alleged network that moved more than 240 million pesos in detriment of the State.

In the document also signed by the Director of Persecution of the Public Ministry, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, it is stated that the request was made for various reasons and that “as this investigation progresses, the situation of the accused is increasingly serious and complex. “When the case is complex, the law establishes 4 months for an extension request and when the case is ordinary, 2 months.

In its petition, the Public Ministry says that it is conducting a diligent and active investigation against the corruption network, of which the pastor Rossy Guzmán Sánchez, her son, the police corporal Tanner Antonio Flete Guzmán, and the police colonel Rafael Núñez de Aza are also accused. , Army Sgt. Alejandro José Montero Cruz.

On May 10, 2021, the judge of the Permanent Attention Court of the National District, Kenya Romero, by resolution imposed a measure of coercion of preventive detention of 18 months against the accused, after having declared the complex case. He also ordered house arrest with surveillance against Major Raúl Alejandro Girón Jiménez, a key witness for the prosecution.

The defendants are charged with the crimes of association of criminals, fraud against the Dominican State, coalition of officials, falsification of public documents, laundering of assets from acts of corruption and illegal possession and possession of firearms.

According to investigations carried out by the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (PEPCA), when former President Danilo Medina came to power in 2012, Cáceres Silvestre began to create a military-police, social and religious network to divert funds CUSEP and the Specialized Tourist Security Corps (CESTUR).