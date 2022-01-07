PEPE AGUILAR: This was the LUXURIOUS birthday celebration that he organized for his wife Aneliz | PHOTOS

Little is known about the wife from Pepe Aguilar, because although the singer and his children are recognized world level, the pretty woman likes to stay behind cameras Y reflectors.

But this time Aneliz Alvarez, name of the lucky woman who shares life with him musician, was one of the protagonists of the Chapter 309 of The Vlog, a production shared by the Aguilar on a popular platform for Youtube.

“Family, while December was running, we celebrated the birthday of my beloved Aneliz; We also took a tour of some places in the U.S between the dates of # JaripeoSinFronteras2021, I hope you enjoy it as much as we Los Aguilar ”, you can read in the description of the video at Youtube.

In the images you can see the beautiful residence of the Aguilar on the Mexico City, in the event dedicated to Aneliz, It was his daughter of the same name who was in charge of mentioning what was taking place, but during the first shots of the recording, the expensive crockery, the white flower arrangements and some of the drinks available at the party.

In the celebration there was also a special wall decorated with balloons that was used to take photos, he explains AnelizAt lunch she served sushi, her mother’s favorite dish.

The video also shows the arrival of the celebrant with Angela Aguilar and the moment when Aneliz She gives her husband Pepe Aguilar a big kiss, a reason for applause among those present.

“I want to tell you something, honestly, the people who are dedicated to successfully organizing events and people are people who can be placed anywhere and in any organization in the world, my daughter Aneliz She is an excellent organizer ”, he pointed out. Pepe regarding the party.

