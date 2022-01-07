Peruvian Selection: Alexander Callens spoke about his relationship with Ricardo Gareca

Alexander callens He had a dream 2021 with the shirt of the Peruvian National Team. In addition to being a starter in the Copa América, he was helpful for the rebound of the ‘blanquirroja’ in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

Ricardo Gareca has been the one who has given confidence to Alexander callens in Peru. In conversation with the Spanish newspaper ACE, the defender of the ‘bicolor’ was consulted regarding the relationship he has with the ‘Tigre’ in the “team of all”.

“The truth is that he is very good. He is very direct and if he has to tell you something, he says it. He is respected and I am very happy with him,” was what he said. Callens to the aforementioned European medium.

Callens and Gareca, goal of winning with the Peruvian National Team

Likewise, the MLS champion with New York City realized what the coach asks of him on the field in the ‘blanquirroja’ games.

“It tells us that we should not complicate ourselves. That we be serious, play short and be aggressive. When you can go out playing it is done. If not, we throw the ball up,” he added.

By last, Alexander callens He maintained that “I thank life for giving me the opportunity to play and help my country. It is a dream that I always wanted to fulfill. The most difficult thing is to stay here.”

It must be taken into account that the central defender trains in the Videna with the Peruvian Selection ahead of the friendlies against Jamaica and Panama.

Subsequently, the matches against Colombia (Barranquilla) and Ecuador (Lima) will be held for dates 15 and 16 of the Qualifiers.

OUR PODCAST

What is “Flurona”?

In Israel, the first case of “Flurona” was detected, that is, a contagion of covid-19 and influenza at the same time. How does this occur and what is the severity level? Dr. Elmer Huerta explains.