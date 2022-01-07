Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill is 90% effective

Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer.

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has assured this Tuesday that the final analysis of its antiviral pill against Covid-19 shows a efficiency close to 90 percent in the prevention of hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients. According to the latest data collected in the laboratory, the drug retains efficacy against Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Last month, the US drugmaker said the oral drug was about 89 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations or deaths compared to placebo, according to interim results in around 1,200 people. The data released Tuesday includes 1,000 more people.

No one who received the Pfizer treatment during the trial died, compared to the 12 deaths recorded among those who received placebo.

Pfizer’s pill will be sold as Paxlovid

Pfizer pills are taken with the antiviral ritonavir every 12 hours for five days, beginning shortly after the onset of symptoms. When it is authorized, the treatment will be sold as Paxlovid.

Pfizer also published the first data from a second clinical trial showing that pill treatment reduced hospitalizations by about 70 percent in about 600 standard-risk adults. “It’s a surprising result,” Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said in an interview. “We are talking about a staggering amount of lives saved and hospitalizations prevented. And of course if you implement this quickly after infection, we are likely to drastically reduce transmission, “Dolsten said.

Dolsten assured that awaits authorization for use in high-risk individuals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies soon. He does not think a meeting of the FDA advisory panel is necessary. “We are in very advanced dialogues both with Europe as with the UK, and we have dialogues with most of the major regulatory agencies globally, “said Dolsten ..