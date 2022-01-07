Piqué announced his salary through social networks

EFE

Gerard Piqué public on your Twitter account a payroll receipt of 50% of the last salary that he perceived as a Blaugrana player for deny information what he pointed out that the central ehe is the highest paid of the first team of Barcelona.

Pique uploaded an image with the figure of 2,328,884.39 euros corresponding, as he said, to 50% of your salary as of December 30, 2021.

This response came after the ‘Onze’ program of Catalan Television (TV3) report that the central, together with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, are the three Barcelona players who earn the most.

“Characters like this charging from public television to defend their friends. Here you have 50% of my payroll collected as of December 30. Respect yourself a little, “wrote Piqué, alluding to the publication on Twitter of the television program about information What did the journalist Lluís Canut.

In such information, the journalist assured that Piqué earned 28 million euros gross before tax.

Before Piqué’s publication on his social networks, the club stressed that the published amounts “are wrong” and “they do not conform to reality.”

“In addition, in the case of the first three mentioned players (Piqué, Busquets and Alba) it gives as fixed amounts that, being variable, possibly will never be meritorious,” said the entity.