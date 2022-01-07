Pope Francis regrets that couples do not have children, but do have pets

At the first general audience of the year, Pope Francis again warned about the “demographic winter” that looms in many parts of the world and lamented the fact that there are couples who, instead of children, have cats and dogs.

“People don’t want to have children, or just one and nothing else. And many couples do not have children because they do not want or have only one because they do not want others, but they have two dogs, two cats … Yes, dogs and cats take the place of the children. Yes, it makes people laugh, I understand it, but it is reality ”, he said, reflecting on fatherhood and motherhood, in a catechesis on the role of Saint Joseph as“ the putative father of Jesus ”.

The Pope, during his first audience of the year The Pope warned that “denying fatherhood and motherhood lowers us, takes away humanity.”

“And so civilization becomes older and without humanity, because the richness of fatherhood and motherhood is lost. And the country suffers, which has no children and – as one said in a somewhat humorous way – and now that there are no children, who will pay the taxes for my pension? Who will take care of me?;: I was laughing, but it’s the truth, “he continued.

“I ask Saint Joseph for the grace to awaken consciences and think about this: to have children. Fatherhood and motherhood are the fullness of a person’s life, “he stressed.

“Think about this,” he exhorted, before a crowd of faithful from around the world who listened to him in the Paul VI Hall.

The Pope, who made clear his concern for a civilization “a bit orphaned” and selfish, also spoke of those who cannot have children and who adopt, something that defined a “very generous and beautiful attitude.”

“José shows us that this type of bond is not secondary, it is not an alternative,” he recalled.

“This type of choice is among the highest forms of love and parenthood. How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them! And how many spouses want to be fathers and mothers and fail for biological reasons; or, even having children, they want to share family affection with those who do not have it. One must not be afraid of choosing the path of adoption, of taking the risk; of the reception, “he added.

In this sense, he called on the authorities to make the adoption process simpler, which is usually very complicated in many parts of the world.

“I wish that the institutions are always ready to help in this regard of adoption, seriously monitoring, but also simplifying the necessary procedure so that the dream of so many little ones who need a family, and of so many spouses who wish to donate in love ”, he affirmed.

“Some time ago I heard the testimony of a person, a doctor – important to his work – did not have children and with his wife they decided to adopt one. And when the moment came, they offered them one and said: But we don’t know how his health will go. Maybe he may have some illness. And he, who had seen it, said: If you had asked me this before entering, perhaps I would have said no. But I’ve seen it: I’m taking it. This is the desire to be a father, to be a mother, also with adoption, “he said.

And he urged not to fear this alternative.