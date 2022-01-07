Portugal extends restrictions due to high omicron transmission

The Portuguese Government announced today that it will extend restrictions such as the negative test to enter the country by air and the limit of capacity in shops due to the high transmission of omicron and that it will maintain mandatory teleworking and the closure of nightlife until January 14 .

Prime Minister António Costa explained at a press conference this Thursday that the country will face a “significant growth” in coronavirus infections in the coming weeks to record numbers, for which he defended that these measures are announced responding at the beginning of “caution”.

He assured that Portugal has a “good rhythm” of vaccination which, added to the high number of tests carried out, has made it possible to protect the population against the virus, although it has not prevented the expansion of the omicron variant, which already represents close to 90% of the cases in the country.

Mandatory teleworking and the closure of nightlife, which were scheduled until January 10 in Portugal as part of the “containment” period measures, will continue until January 14.

However, the start of the second school term will take place next Monday, the 10th, as planned.

On the other hand, the Executive extended the requirement of a test with a negative result to enter the country by air until February 9 and the prohibition of consumption of alcoholic beverages on public roads is maintained.

As of January 14, to enter bars and discos, as well as residences and large events, the requirement to present a negative coronavirus test is maintained, although those who have received the booster dose for at least 14 days are exempt before.

Those who access tourist establishments or local accommodation, events, shows or gyms must present a digital certificate in any of its modalities.

These measures are in addition to those announced this Wednesday by the Portuguese General Directorate of Health, which has reduced the isolation time for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms and has changed the parameters to confine close contacts in the population.

Portugal, which is facing the fifth wave of infections and accumulates 1,539,050 infections and 19,054 deaths from coronavirus, has recorded numbers never seen in positive since the pandemic began in the country for days, with peaks that have reached 39,000 cases in one day .