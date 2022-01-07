positive when reaching the Africa Cup

The captain of the Gabon team has tested positive four days after his debut in the African tournament

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is away from Arsenal and with the transferable poster, has tested positive for covid upon his arrival in Cameroon for the dispute of the Africa Cup.

The Gabonese forward has missed the last seven games of the Arsenal, six of Premier league and one for the League Cup, after an act of indiscipline, arriving late and breaking the covid protocols of a personal trip. In addition, Mikel Arteta decided to remove the captaincy of the team and the Arsenal you’ll hear offers for him in this winter market.

The captain of the Gabon team has tested positive four days after his debut in the African tournament against the Comoros along with midfielder Mario Lemina and coach Anicet Yala.

Aubameyang Yes it could reach the second game of the group stage, on January 14, against Ghana.