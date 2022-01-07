Premier League. Trippier, Newcastle United’s new player

EFE

London England / 07.01.2022 07:31:21





The Newcastle united and the Atlético de Madrid confirmed this Friday the transfer from the british defender Kieran Trippier from the Spanish club to English, for one undisclosed amount.

On its website, the British club indicated that the 31-year-old player agreed to the conditions of a contract for two and a half seasons, thus becoming the first incorporation of the new Saudi leaders of the team.

✍️ Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atlético Madrid on a two-and-a-half-year deal! Welcome, @ trippier2! ⚫️⚪️ – Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022

The Atlético de Madrid He also announced it on his official website and offered information on his time at the team: “The English defender, who arrived at our club in the summer of 2019, has played a total of 86 official matches as rojiblanco giving a total of eleven assistances with the rojiblanca. In the last League, he was one of the members of the team that was proclaimed champion of the tournament. We wish you the greatest success to Kieran Trippier in this new professional stage “.

Return to the Premier League

The now ex-lateral of the Colchoneros, returns to the Premier League two and a half years after his departure from London Tottenham Hotspur. He does so after having spent two and a half seasons in Spain, where he won the league with Atlético de Madrid.

“I’m nice to join this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my stay in Madrid, but when I realized the interest of Newcastle United, and having worked before (at Burnley) with (the coach) Eddie howeI knew this is where I wanted to be, “Trippier said on his new team’s website.

The player also added that he is aware of the “a lot of work to do” while emphasizing that the English entity has “very talented players.”

Howe, for its part, recognized that has been “admiring” Trippier’s skills for a long time as a player and admitted that when this opportunity to sign him arose, they did not hesitate.